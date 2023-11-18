Verstappen doubles down on dislike of Las Vegas

Monaco is like Champions League, this is national league, says world champion of Las Vegas track as he remains very much unimpressed.

Whether you regard him as a two or three-time world champion, the fact is that Max Verstappen has earned the respect of true fans of Formula One.

Yes, he is in the best car and in a team clearly built around him, but throughout the long history of the sport that has often been the case, after all why would someone shun a sure-fire winner of car for a dud merely to prove a point.

Yet despite his success and his obvious talent, some still appear unwilling to give him the respect he deserves.

His comments about the Las Vegas event at the start of the weekend were treated like the rant of some mischievous schoolboy who had spoken out just for the sake of being different.

Two days later and he continues to be unimpressed by the venue and the hoo-ha surrounding it, and no doubt his words will be dismissed as irrelevant.

However, most long-standing fans of the sport will agree with the youngster, and it is sad that the likes of Martin Brundle have forgotten their racing roots, the Briton clearly mesmerised by the bright lights and razzmatazz of 'Sin City' which are a million miles away from the likes of Snetterton, Oulton Park, Thruxton and Donington where he cut his racing teeth and first fell in love with motor sport.

What is the feeling of a full, flat-out qualifying lap around here compared to other streets circuits, particularly Monaco, the Dutchman was asked in the moments after today's qualifying session.

"I think Monaco is like Champions League, this is national league," replied the world champion.

Foolishly asked his opinion of the event, the Dutchman didn't pull his punches.

"I can go on for a long time. But I feel like... of course, a kind of show element is important but I like emotion and for me, when I was a little kid, it was about the emotion of the sport, what I fell in love with and not the show of the sport around it because, as a real racer, that shouldn't really matter.

"I mean, a car, first of all, a racing car, a Formula 1 anyway, on a street circuit, I think doesn't really come alive," he continued. "It's not that exciting. I think it's more about just the proper racetracks.

"When you go to Spa, Monza, these kind of places, they have a lot of emotion and passion. And for me, seeing the fans there is incredible. And for us, as well, when I jump in the car there, I'm fired up and I love driving around these kinds of places.

"Of course, I understand that fans, they need maybe something to do as well around the track. But I think it's more important that you actually make them understand what we do as a sport because most of them just come to have a party, drink, see a DJ play or a performance act. I can do that all over the world. I can go to Ibiza and get completely shit-faced and have a good time.

"That's what happens and actually people... they come and they become fan of what? They want to see maybe their favourite artists and have a few drinks with their mates and then go out and have a crazy night out. But they don't actually understand what we're doing or what we're putting on the line to perform and I think if you would actually invest more time into the actual sport, what we're actually trying to achieve here to...

"As a little kid, we grew up wanting to be a World Champion. If the sport put more focus on to these kinds of things and also explain more what the team is doing, try to see them, what they are achieving, what they're working for. These kinds of things I find way more important to look at than just having all these random shows all over the place. For me it's not what I'm very passionate about and I like passion and emotion with these kinds of places.

"I love Vegas but not to drive an F1 car. I love to go out have a few drinks, throw everything on red or whatever, to be a bit crazy, have nice food. But like I said: emotion, passion. So there compared to some old school tracks."

And so say all of us...

