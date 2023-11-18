Site logo

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

18/11/2023

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.726 149.598 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 1:32.770 0.044
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.104 0.378
4 Russell Mercedes 1:33.112 0.386
5 Gasly Alpine 1:33.239 0.513
6 Albon Williams 1:33.323 0.597
7 Sargeant Williams 1:33.513 0.787
8 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:33.525 0.799
9 Magnussen Haas 1:33.537 0.811
10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.555 0.829
11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.837
12 Perez Red Bull 1:33.855
13 Hulkenberg Haas 1:33.979
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.199
15 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:34.308
16 Norris McLaren 1:34.703
17 Ocon Alpine 1:34.834
18 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:34.849
19 Piastri McLaren 1:34.850
20 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:36.447

