Las Vegas Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.726 149.598 mph 2 Sainz Ferrari 1:32.770 0.044 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.104 0.378 4 Russell Mercedes 1:33.112 0.386 5 Gasly Alpine 1:33.239 0.513 6 Albon Williams 1:33.323 0.597 7 Sargeant Williams 1:33.513 0.787 8 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:33.525 0.799 9 Magnussen Haas 1:33.537 0.811 10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.555 0.829 11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.837 12 Perez Red Bull 1:33.855 13 Hulkenberg Haas 1:33.979 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.199 15 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:34.308 16 Norris McLaren 1:34.703 17 Ocon Alpine 1:34.834 18 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:34.849 19 Piastri McLaren 1:34.850 20 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:36.447