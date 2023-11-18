F1 facing class action law suit

A class action law suit has been filed against Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on behalf of 35,000 fans who were ejected from the circuit on Friday ahead of the second practice session.

The law suit, which alleges "breach of contract, negligence, and deceptive trade practices", has been filed by Dimopoulos Law Firm and co-counsel JK Legal & Consulting names F1's owners Liberty Media Corporation, which is also the event's promoter, DBA Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix and TAB Contractors Inc. as defendants.

"There are a number of issues with that," Steve Dimopoulos told Reuters in reaction to talk of compensation for those fans. "Clearly that is not a refund that is sufficient," he added, referring to the $200 merchandise voucher offered to those fans who only had tickets for the opening day.

"A lot of fans probably don't even want that; they want their money back. "There are also peripheral issues of what about the people that came in from out of town and paid for substantial airfare and hotels.

"We will vindicate the rights of the fans that travelled great distances and paid small fortunes to attend, but were deprived of the experience."

The opening session was abandoned after just nine minutes when two cars suffered major damage as a result of a loose drain cover.

While the second session was meant to get underway at 12:00 it eventually began at 02:30.

However, due to the fact that the various safety, security, transport and hospitality staff's shifts were at an end by this time, those fans who had patiently waited for the second session were asked to leave.

In a joint statement issued late last night, sued by F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali and Renee Wilm, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, sought to explain the need to eject the fans from their seats in the minutes before the session, though without even a hint of contrition.

Indeed, in a move hardly likely to endear the fans, the statement declared "it happens".

"F1 and/or its contractors and safety organisations had a duty to inspect the track to make sure that it was safe for use by the racers and was race-ready for the 'practice run' event," notes the action, adding it had "failed to detect the flaws and/or poor installation of the subject manhole cover sealed by TAB and failed to ensure that the track was race-ready for the 'practice run' event.

"As of the time of this complaint, none of the attendees and/or invitees who purchased the tickets to the 'practice run' event, and were deprived of the opportunity to attend the same through no fault of their own, have received and/or were offered any refunds for their tickets," it continues.

"In addition, the plaintiffs claim damages for mental anguish in an amount to be determined by the jury that is fair and reasonable in consideration of the wilful, reckless, and intentional conduct of the defendant."

