Japanese GP: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It was a good race today: a mega start moved us up to sixth and the car felt good despite a lack of performance yesterday.

"Having started on the Softs, we pitted a little earlier than those around us and we struggled a bit once we switched to the Hard tyre. On the second set of Hards, we were quite competitive, so we were able to push and keep the Alpines behind at the end. Everyone is working flat out at the track and at the AMRTC, so we will keep pushing and look forward to Qatar."

Lance Stroll: "My race was ended by a rear wing failure today. It's disappointing because I had a good start, making up five places on the opening lap, and I think a point or two would have been possible. That's racing sometimes. We'll investigate what happened and go again in a couple of weeks' time in Qatar."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Realistically, with the performance we had this weekend, we achieved the maximum possible result with Fernando this afternoon - there wasn't much more he could have done out there. He brought home some useful points for us. Lance also raced well - he made a good start, passed some cars and was on course for a top-10 finish when we noticed an issue with his rear wing. We chose to make a precautionary stop and had to retire his car. He deserved more from today. Now it's time to refocus ahead of the next race in Qatar."