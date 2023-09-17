Stroll to miss Singapore Grand Prix

Aston Martin has announced that Lance Stroll will play no further part in this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

Following his crash in qualifying, the Canadian and his team have jointly agreed that he will not participate in this evening’s race even though he was given the all-clear by the medical team at the track.

The team faced a huge job repairing the car and the youngster is still sore following the high impact crash during the opening phase of qualifying.

Stroll's focus now shifts to fully recovering ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

"The whole team are relieved that Lance was able to step out of the car after yesterday’s accident," said Mike Krack, "however, he is still feeling the after-effects of such a high-impact crash.

"Our priority now is that he makes a full and speedy recovery. Together, we have decided that he will sit out this evening’s race and instead focus fully on returning to the cockpit for next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix."

The high-speed crash at the final corner saw the session red-flagged as Stroll eventually climbed from his wrecked car.

"We just weren't really improving on that last lap with the out-lap being really bad," the Canadian subsequently explained. "So I sent it into the last corner, tried to make up some time, but it wasn't really doable.

"It happened quickly, but I know why I crashed. It was just because I wasn't going fast enough to get through (to Q2).

"I was struggling for grip throughout the session," he admitted. "We had a bad out-lap with traffic ahead of my final push and we got stopped for the weighbridge.

"That put us at the back of the queue, then I had to try and pass a bunch of cars to get my lap in before the end of the session. I started a couple of seconds behind Pierre, so it didn't play out the way we'd planned."

