Site logo

Singapore GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
16/09/2023

Times from today's qualifying session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.984 121.456 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:31.056 0.072
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.063 0.079
4 Norris McLaren 1:31.270 0.286
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.485 0.501
6 Magnussen Haas 1:31.575 0.591
7 Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.615 0.631
8 Ocon Alpine 1:31.673 0.689
9 Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.808 0.824
10 Lawson AlphaTauri 1:32.268 1.284
11 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.173
12 Gasly Alpine 1:32.274
13 Perez Red Bull 1:32.310
14 Albon Williams 1:33.147
15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri No Time
16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:32.809
17 Piastri McLaren 1:32.902
18 Sargeant Williams 1:33.252
19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:33.258
20 Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.397

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms