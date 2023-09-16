Singapore GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.984 121.456 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:31.056 0.072 3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.063 0.079 4 Norris McLaren 1:31.270 0.286 5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.485 0.501 6 Magnussen Haas 1:31.575 0.591 7 Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.615 0.631 8 Ocon Alpine 1:31.673 0.689 9 Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.808 0.824 10 Lawson AlphaTauri 1:32.268 1.284 11 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.173 12 Gasly Alpine 1:32.274 13 Perez Red Bull 1:32.310 14 Albon Williams 1:33.147 15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri No Time 16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:32.809 17 Piastri McLaren 1:32.902 18 Sargeant Williams 1:33.252 19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:33.258 20 Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.397