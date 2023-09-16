Site logo

Singapore GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
16/09/2023

Times from the final free practice session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 1:32.065 120.030 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:32.134 0.069
3 Norris McLaren 1:32.303 0.238
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.378 0.313
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.381 0.316
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.535 0.470
7 Piastri McLaren 1:32.730 0.665
8 Perez Red Bull 1:32.784 0.719
9 Hulkenberg Haas 1:32.896 0.831
10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:32.945 0.880
11 Magnussen Haas 1:32.970 0.905
12 Ocon Alpine 1:32.979 0.914
13 Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.051 0.986
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.126 1.061
15 Gasly Alpine 1:33.351 1.286
16 Lawson AlphaTauri 1:33.357 1.292
17 Albon Williams 1:33.370 1.305
18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:33.540 1.475
19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:33.637 1.572
20 Sargeant Williams 1:33.708 1.643

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms