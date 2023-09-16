Singapore GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Sainz Ferrari 1:32.065 120.030 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:32.134 0.069 3 Norris McLaren 1:32.303 0.238 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.378 0.313 5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.381 0.316 6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.535 0.470 7 Piastri McLaren 1:32.730 0.665 8 Perez Red Bull 1:32.784 0.719 9 Hulkenberg Haas 1:32.896 0.831 10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:32.945 0.880 11 Magnussen Haas 1:32.970 0.905 12 Ocon Alpine 1:32.979 0.914 13 Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.051 0.986 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.126 1.061 15 Gasly Alpine 1:33.351 1.286 16 Lawson AlphaTauri 1:33.357 1.292 17 Albon Williams 1:33.370 1.305 18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:33.540 1.475 19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:33.637 1.572 20 Sargeant Williams 1:33.708 1.643