Singapore GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
15/09/2023

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:33.350 118.378 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari S 1:33.428 0.078
3 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:33.476 0.126
4 Norris McLaren S 1:33.522 0.172
5 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:33.540 0.190
6 Russell Mercedes S 1:33.695 0.345
7 Perez Red Bull S 1:33.725 0.375
8 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:33.974 0.624
9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 1:34.042 0.692
10 Ocon Alpine S 1:34.066 0.716
11 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:34.568 1.218
12 Gasly Alpine S 1:34.639 1.289
13 Albon Williams S 1:34.657 1.307
14 Bottas Alfa Romeo M 1:34.802 1.452
15 Magnussen Haas S 1:34.887 1.537
16 Lawson AlphaTauri S 1:34.894 1.544
17 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:34.985 1.635
18 Zhou Alfa Romeo M 1:35.456 2.106
19 Piastri McLaren S 1:35.474 2.124
20 Sargeant Williams S 1:35.778 2.428

