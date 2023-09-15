Singapore GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:33.350 118.378 mph 2 Sainz Ferrari S 1:33.428 0.078 3 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:33.476 0.126 4 Norris McLaren S 1:33.522 0.172 5 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:33.540 0.190 6 Russell Mercedes S 1:33.695 0.345 7 Perez Red Bull S 1:33.725 0.375 8 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:33.974 0.624 9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 1:34.042 0.692 10 Ocon Alpine S 1:34.066 0.716 11 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:34.568 1.218 12 Gasly Alpine S 1:34.639 1.289 13 Albon Williams S 1:34.657 1.307 14 Bottas Alfa Romeo M 1:34.802 1.452 15 Magnussen Haas S 1:34.887 1.537 16 Lawson AlphaTauri S 1:34.894 1.544 17 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:34.985 1.635 18 Zhou Alfa Romeo M 1:35.456 2.106 19 Piastri McLaren S 1:35.474 2.124 20 Sargeant Williams S 1:35.778 2.428