Italian GP: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It was a very difficult race today and it was one of the most physically challenging of the year.

"We will take many lessons from this weekend and look to be better next time. I had some hope we might be able to catch Lewis [Hamilton] when he had the penalty, but as soon as he passed Alex [Albon] I knew it would be difficult. Ferrari has unfortunately jumped us in the Constructors' Championship after this result, so we need to bounce back at the next race. There are still a lot of races and points left in the Championship."

Lance Stroll: "The car didn't have the pace we needed today, so it was a tough race to manage. We tried to do something slightly different with the strategy and only stopped once, but the tyres were falling off towards the end of the stint, so I wasn't able to hold position. It's been a difficult weekend for us, so we have some work to do before we head to Singapore in a couple of weeks."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Scoring a couple of points with Fernando was little consolation for a tricky weekend in Monza. Maybe with a few more laps we could have challenged Lando [Norris] and Alex [Albon], but there were not too many opportunities available. Lance did a good job today. He moved ahead of the Haas and Alpine drivers, but he suffered with the tyres dropping off in the final part of the race. We always knew that Monza would not be a particularly kind track to us and we have to take today's lessons into AMR24. We will work hard to be back in a more competitive position in Singapore."