FIA gets tough on flexing

The FIA is sounding out teams over a possible technical directive aimed at wing flexing as the sport moves forward.

Since the start of the season there has been speculation that a number of teams, including Aston Martin, had found a means of allowing the wings on its cars to flex, though the Silverstone-based outfit vehemently denied that the FIA had demanded modifications.

With this is mind, as the sport moves forward the FIA has sent a proposal to all the teams outlining a new technical directive aimed at tightening up the rules on flexing.

"We are continually monitoring the deflection characteristics of aerodynamic assemblies to ensure cars adhere to the requirements of technical regulations," reads the proposal.

"This is partly through the deflection tests that are specified in Article 3.15, but also through ad hoc tests and inspections that can be beyond what teams might usually expect.

"These additional observations can lead to a need to clarify how we believe the regulations should be interpreted.

"There has been a draft technical directive on the subject of bodywork flexibility issued in response to observations across several cars that ensures the FIA and teams all have a common understanding of the way we should interpret the regulations."

Article 3.2.2 of the regulations states that: "All aerodynamic components or bodywork influencing the car's aerodynamic performance must be rigidly secured and immobile with respect to their frame of reference.

"Furthermore, these components must produce a uniform, solid, hard, continuous, impervious surface under all circumstances. Any device or construction that is designed to bridge the gap between the sprung part of the car and the ground is prohibited under all circumstances."

Wings, of course, can never be rigid, however with the proposed TD 018 the FIA suggests that teams have been exploiting "regions of purposely design localised compliance" in addition to "relative motion between adjacent components" in order to aid aerodynamic performance a clear breach of Article 3.2.2.

Fearing that teams are using systems that rotate and flex the front and rear wing elements in ways that cannot be detected through current regular load tests, the teams have now been told that they must provide detailed drawings and cross sections showing how the various elements are fixed to the nose, and rear wing elements, rear impact structure and pylons, in a bid to assist the FIA in understanding how the wing components are being used.

"Assembly designs that exploit localised compliance or degrees of freedom are not permitted," warns the sport's governing body.

The proposal indicates that the FIA may well then proceed with the formal technical directive in the coming weeks.

The teams have until 8 September to submit the necessary documentation, the FIA thereby delaying the need for teams to make changes until the Singapore Grand Prix.