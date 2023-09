Italian GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It wasn't our best Qualifying today finishing in 10th position. We still managed to make Q3 again and it means we can fight for points tomorrow.

"Today it seems we performed better in Q1 and Q2, but we struggled to match this pace in Q3 on the Softs. There are no points awarded for today and our strength has been on Sundays. We will hope for an unusual race tomorrow and look to capitalise on any opportunities."

Lance Stroll: "It was a tricky session on track; I just wasn't feeling any grip from the tyres so I couldn't push where I needed to. I didn't get a single lap yesterday during the first and second practice sessions, and while that didn't help, I don't think it was the cause of today's result. We'll regroup as a team this evening and look through the data to see if we can identify where things went wrong today. Tomorrow's race will be tough - I've got a big job to do - but we'll be prepared for anything that comes our way."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "A tricky Qualifying session where we were missing the performance level of our expectations. We need to understand why Fernando did not manage to improve when we fitted the Soft tyres because we were not able to compete for the top positions in Q3. Lance struggled for grip on the Hard tyres. He missed so much track time yesterday and that compromised his preparation. We will need to be opportunistic tomorrow to bring Lance up the field and we will be reliant on the fortunes of others to some extent. There is still a long race ahead and we will give it everything tomorrow to try and bring home some points to minimise the damage."