Singapore GP: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It was an extremely tough evening: everything that could go wrong did go wrong for us.

"It's better that it happened all in one hit - and let's not forget it's actually our first non-scoring race of the entire season. We came here with pretty high hopes, but Singapore is quite a unique event - race pace is really dictated by the temperature of the tyres - and maybe we went a little bit too hard. There are lot of things we need to investigate from this weekend - there's plenty to take away and improve. We need to get better. Let's just forget about this weekend and focus on the next one in Suzuka."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "It has been a really tough couple of days for the team in Singapore. We only raced one car today and we look forward to seeing Lance back with us in Japan. Fernando's race came undone during the Virtual Safety Car when the rear jack did not engage properly during the pitstop. We need to analyse exactly what happened. Even without this issue, scoring points would have been difficult today. We will move on and learn from these difficult days. There is a lot of work ahead of us: we must understand where we can find more performance. There is still a long way to go this season - seven more races with plenty of opportunities and points available. A final word of recognition to the crews here in Singapore, especially the mechanics, who worked long hours in challenging conditions all week. Thank you to everyone."