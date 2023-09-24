Site logo

Japanese GP: Result

NEWS STORY
24/09/2023

Result of the Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 53 1h 30:58.421
2 Norris McLaren 53 + 0:19.387
3 Piastri McLaren 53 + 0:36.494
4 Leclerc Ferrari 53 + 0:43.998
5 Hamilton Mercedes 53 + 0:49.376
6 Sainz Ferrari 53 + 0:50.221
7 Russell Mercedes 53 + 0:57.659
8 Alonso Aston Martin 53 + 1:14.725
9 Ocon Alpine 53 + 1:19.678
10 Gasly Alpine 53 + 1:23.155
11 Lawson AlphaTauri 52 + 1 Lap
12 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 52 + 1 Lap
13 Zhou Alfa Romeo 52 + 1 Lap
14 Hulkenberg Haas 52 + 1 Lap
15 Magnussen Haas 52 + 1 Lap
Albon Williams 26 Retired
Sargeant Williams 22 Retired
Stroll Aston Martin 20 Retired
Perez Red Bull 15 Retired
Bottas Alfa Romeo 7 Retired

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:34.183 (Lap 39)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms