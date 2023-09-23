Site logo

Japanese GP: Qualifying - Times

23/09/2023

Times from today's qualifying session for the Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.877 146.160 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:29.458 0.581
3 Norris McLaren 1:29.493 0.616
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.542 0.665
5 Perez Red Bull 1:29.650 0.773
6 Sainz Ferrari 1:29.850 0.973
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.908 1.031
8 Russell Mercedes 1:30.219 1.342
9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:30.303 1.426
10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:30.560 1.683
11 Lawson AlphaTauri 1:30.508
12 Gasly Alpine 1:30.509
13 Albon Williams 1:30.537
14 Ocon Alpine 1:30.586
15 Magnussen Haas 1:30.665
16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:31.049
17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.181
18 Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.299
19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:31.398
20 Sargeant Williams No Time

