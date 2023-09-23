Japanese GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.877 146.160 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:29.458 0.581 3 Norris McLaren 1:29.493 0.616 4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.542 0.665 5 Perez Red Bull 1:29.650 0.773 6 Sainz Ferrari 1:29.850 0.973 7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.908 1.031 8 Russell Mercedes 1:30.219 1.342 9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:30.303 1.426 10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:30.560 1.683 11 Lawson AlphaTauri 1:30.508 12 Gasly Alpine 1:30.509 13 Albon Williams 1:30.537 14 Ocon Alpine 1:30.586 15 Magnussen Haas 1:30.665 16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:31.049 17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.181 18 Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.299 19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:31.398 20 Sargeant Williams No Time