Mighty Max storms to Suzuka pole

Ahead of today's qualifying session the air temperature is 27 degrees C, while the track temperature is 39 degrees. It remains bright and sunny. As was the case yesterday it is windy, but nice and sunny.

Max Verstappen has set the pace in all three practice sessions but this morning he was pushed hard by the McLaren pair, who now both have the upgrades only available to Norris in Singapore.

Mercedes is up there also even though both drivers have struggled in S1. Then again, earlier Verstappen realised not to push too hard in that sector and instead save his tyres for the remainder of the lap.

Having looked good yesterday, Ferrari was strangely unimpressive earlier

Tyres - or rather tyre deg - are going to be a big issue this afternoon and tomorrow as is traffic.

A number of drivers have taken on new engines this weekend, including the Bulls, Hamilton, Piastri, Stroll, Alonso, Ocon and Sargeant. Also, new gearboxes for Hamilton, Stroll and Zhou.

The lights go green and Stroll heads out, followed by Lawson, both are on fresh softs.

As Stroll gets proceedings underway with a 32.246 and Lawson responds with a 31.729, Verstappen heads out, followed b y Perez, Hamilton, Russell and the Haas pair.

Verstappen is unusually kind to his tyres on his out lap, before unleashing the full power of the RB19.

All 20 drivers are now on track as Verstappen goes purple in the opening two sectors.

At the line it's 29.878, while Perez goes second 0.774s down. Hamilton goes third but is instantly demoted by Russell (30.982).

Norris splits the Bulls with a 30.063, 0.185s down on Verstappen.

"Seat is getting very hot," says Hamilton.

Alonso goes sixth (31.114), ahead of Ocon, Tsunoda and Albon.

Piastri goes third with a 30.439.

Sargeant has crashed... again. It's a big crash at the final corner and unsurprisingly the session is red-flagged. The American is fine, he climbs from his car and heads across the track to his garage.

In the garage his crew are unimpressed, and understandably so.

Replay reveals that it was driver error, the American failing to correct a snap mid-corner, which doesn't help those drivers who were on hot laps.

With 9:05 remaining, the Ferraris, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Albon and Gasly have yet to post times. All of which will only add to the traffic nightmare we're facing in the final minutes of this phase of the session.

In fact, Albon and Gasly had posted times but they were deleted for exceeding track limits.

"It's heart-breaking for Logan," says team boss James Vowles, "he just got on the grass and it was game over.

"Logan built up to this weekend, started to have some good pace - just can't get it all together.

"We have enough parts to deal with this accident today," her confirms, "overnight we'll have plenty in order to rebuild the car."

Providing they get out as soon as the session restarts there is sufficient time remaining for two hot laps - providing the tyres are up to it.

As the broken Williams arrives back in the pitlane, the Williams mechanics survey the work that will keep them busy late into the night.

The session resumes at 15:22. Understandably, the Ferraris head the queue at the end of the pitlane, with Lawson also keen to get back to work.

Zhou, Bottas and Leclerc have been noted for failing to adhere to the maximum lap time.

Leclerc splits the McLarens with a 30.393 while Sainz goes fifth (30.651) and Lawson seventh (30.972).

As the trio complete their cool-down laps we await the rest of the field who will be stunned to see that improvement from the AlphaTauri driver.

Indeed, Perez heads out, followed by Bottas, Hulkenberg Gasly and Magnussen. Only Verstappen and the McLarens stay put.

"So much traffic," complains Hamilton.

Bottas goes tenth, Gasly seventh (30.843).

Magnussen goes ninth as Zhou has his time deleted.

Ocon goes eighth, Russell seventh only to be demoted by Tsunoda.

Hamilton goes 10th (30.811) as Lawson goes fourth (30.425).

Albon goes twelfth, as Zhou complains that he was blocked.

"I don't know what happened there," says Bottas, "the lap was good".

Quickest is Verstappen, ahead of Norris, Leclerc, Lawson, Piastri, Sainz, Perez, Tsunoda, Russell and Hamilton.

We lose Bottas, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Zhou and Sargeant.

Verstappen is first out for Q2, followed by former teammate Albon. They are subsequently followed by the Ferraris and Mercedes.

"My delta is not working," says Verstappen.

As more drivers emerge, most are on used softs.

Verstappen crosses the line at 29.964 - on old rubber - while Albon can only manage a 31.557.

A 30.456 sees Leclerc go second, while Sainz posts a 31.156.

Zhou and Leclerc will be investigated after the session for that earlier misdemeanour.

Hamilton goes fourth but is immediately demoted by his teammate's 31.158.

Perez goes second with a 30.334, albeit on fresh rubber.

Lawson goes seventh, ahead of Ocon, Gasly and Albon.

A 30.353 sees Tsunoda go third!

Norris posts a 30.296 to go second but is demoted when his teammate responds with a 30.122, just 0.158s down on Verstappen.

"I felt something between my feet in the cockpit," reports Gasly.

Lawson posts a 31.250 to go tenth, just ahead of Alonso, while Ocon, Gasly, Albon and Magnussen join the Spaniard in the drop zone, the Dane yet to post a time.

As the Ferraris head out again, Albon goes seventh with a 30.537.

Alonso heads out of the pits, followed by Hamilton, Lawson, Ocon and Perez.

Verstappen and the McLaren pair are unlikely to head out again.

That said, Piastri was heading out but stopped further down the pitlane. His crew rush to his rescue.

Lots of PBs in the opening sector, while Leclerc goes quickest in S2.

Indeed the Monegasque goes quickest with a 29.940, while teammate Sainz goes third (30.067).

Magnussen goes ninth, while Alonso can only manage eighth.

Hamilton goes third (30.040), Lawson tenth and Ocon twelfth.

Perez posts a 29.965 to go third while Russell posts a 30.268 to go seventh.

Russell is demoted by Tsunoda as Gasly fails to improve.

Quickest is Leclerc, ahead of Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri, Tsunoda, Russell, Norris and Alonso.

We lose Lawson, Gasly, Albon, Ocon and Magnussen.

Alonso makes it by the skin of his teeth, while both Alpines fail to make it into Q3 once again.