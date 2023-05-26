Monaco GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:12.462 103.014 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:12.527 0.065 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:12.569 0.107 4 Alonso Aston Martin 1:12.682 0.220 5 Norris McLaren 1:12.906 0.444 6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.960 0.498 7 Perez Red Bull 1:12.991 0.529 8 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:13.050 0.588 9 Gasly Alpine 1:13.089 0.627 10 Ocon Alpine 1:13.162 0.700 11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:13.185 0.723 12 Russell Mercedes 1:13.191 0.729 13 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:13.354 0.892 14 Magnussen Haas 1:13.457 0.995 15 Hulkenberg Haas 1:13.520 1.058 16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:13.641 1.179 17 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:13.663 1.201 18 Piastri McLaren 1:13.673 1.211 19 Albon Williams 1:14.217 1.755 20 Sargeant Williams 1:14.238 1.776