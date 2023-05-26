Site logo

Monaco GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

26/05/2023

Times from today's second free practice session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:12.462 103.014 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:12.527 0.065
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:12.569 0.107
4 Alonso Aston Martin 1:12.682 0.220
5 Norris McLaren 1:12.906 0.444
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.960 0.498
7 Perez Red Bull 1:12.991 0.529
8 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:13.050 0.588
9 Gasly Alpine 1:13.089 0.627
10 Ocon Alpine 1:13.162 0.700
11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:13.185 0.723
12 Russell Mercedes 1:13.191 0.729
13 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:13.354 0.892
14 Magnussen Haas 1:13.457 0.995
15 Hulkenberg Haas 1:13.520 1.058
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:13.641 1.179
17 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:13.663 1.201
18 Piastri McLaren 1:13.673 1.211
19 Albon Williams 1:14.217 1.755
20 Sargeant Williams 1:14.238 1.776
