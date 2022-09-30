Singapore GP: Practice team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: It has been good fun getting back into the rhythm of a Singapore race weekend. The track hasn't changed too much but getting the most out of these cars is a little different. We've made a reasonable start but there is a long way to go and a few more avenues to consider tonight.

There is potentially some weather around over the next few days that might also affect our plans. Even if the sessions remain dry, then we will need to ensure that we evolve the setup and the tyre management to match the track evolution.

Alex Albon: I'm feeling okay out there today despite everything that's gone on and think I'm coping better than I expected. We had a good amount of long runs but know it's a quarter of what we'll be doing come Sunday, so I'll take advantage of the rest tomorrow. We know where we're struggling with the car but think it has more potential in it, despite coming here knowing we're a little more behind what we had in Monza. This is a downforce sensitive circuit which doesn't tend to go in our favour, with 23 corners there's not a lot of time to get that lap time back. We've got some research and homework to do tonight and think Q2 would be a big success tomorrow.

Nicholas Latifi: It's definitely a challenge out there tonight with a lot of corners and no straights, whilst being pretty bumpy. I don't have any reference points to this track before today but think it's going to be a challenge on Sunday, especially with the heat. We had a bit of a messy day starting with a telemetry issue in FP1, which cost a bit of lap time and offset our run, followed by a seatbelt issue in FP2, requiring me to come back in. There are some things we tried which didn't work so well but know there's some improvements to be made from my side before the weekend.