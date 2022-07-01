British GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Lenovo British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Sainz Ferrari 1:28.942 148.166 mph 2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.105 0.163 3 Norris McLaren 1:29.118 0.176 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.149 0.207 5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.404 0.462 6 Alonso Alpine 1:29.695 0.753 7 Perez Red Bull 1:29.753 0.811 8 Russell Mercedes 1:29.799 0.857 9 Ricciardo McLaren 1:29.902 0.960 10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:29.942 1.000 11 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:30.000 1.058 12 Vettel Aston Martin 1:30.057 1.115 13 Ocon Alpine 1:30.238 1.296 14 Albon Williams 1:30.263 1.321 15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:30.271 1.329 16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:30.338 1.396 17 Magnussen Haas 1:30.480 1.538 18 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:30.510 1.568 19 Schumacher Haas 1:30.609 1.667 20 Latifi Williams 1:31.326 2.384