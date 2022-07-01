Site logo

British GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

01/07/2022

Times from today's second free practice session for the Lenovo British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 1:28.942 148.166 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.105 0.163
3 Norris McLaren 1:29.118 0.176
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.149 0.207
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.404 0.462
6 Alonso Alpine 1:29.695 0.753
7 Perez Red Bull 1:29.753 0.811
8 Russell Mercedes 1:29.799 0.857
9 Ricciardo McLaren 1:29.902 0.960
10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:29.942 1.000
11 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:30.000 1.058
12 Vettel Aston Martin 1:30.057 1.115
13 Ocon Alpine 1:30.238 1.296
14 Albon Williams 1:30.263 1.321
15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:30.271 1.329
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:30.338 1.396
17 Magnussen Haas 1:30.480 1.538
18 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:30.510 1.568
19 Schumacher Haas 1:30.609 1.667
20 Latifi Williams 1:31.326 2.384

