British GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

01/07/2022

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Lenovo British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:42.249 128.883 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:42.781 0.532
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:42.967 0.718
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:43.801 1.552
5 Schumacher Haas 1:43.895 1.646
6 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:46.171 3.922
7 Magnussen Haas 1:48.161 5.912
8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:51.243 8.994
9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:51.373 9.124
10 Vettel Aston Martin 1:59.168 16.919

