British GP: Preview - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: The British Grand Prix is one of the highlights on the Formula One calendar, as well as being a traditional part of the British sporting summer. The Silverstone track is largely unchanged from last year and still presents a huge challenge for the cars, tyres and drivers. The track is characterised by its high-speed corners and regular short straights, and the exposed Silverstone site means that the wind can have a dramatic and often unpredictable effect on the cars.

We have an updated aero package for this weekend, which will run on Alex's car only as we look to check its behaviour and confirm that it is working as intended. The bodywork and floor form the basis of the upgrade and are intended to efficiently increase the downforce of the car.

We are looking forward to our home race and to understanding the new parts; they are likely to change the balance and the handling of the car and it may take a little bit of time to harness them so that the drivers can get the most from them. With next week's race in Austria being a Sprint Event, we will be looking to get as much learning done this weekend as possible.

Nicholas Latifi: I'm very excited to be heading to Silverstone. It's the team's home race so it's going to be a special weekend in that regard. Silverstone is an incredible circuit, especially with the huge turnout from the fans and the atmosphere they create. It's always been one of my favourite tracks on the F1 calendar with the high grippy tarmac, high speed and flowing nature of the circuit. I can't wait to hit the track and hopefully we'll have a solid weekend.

Alex Albon: Silverstone is a home race for the team and half for me too! It's a special circuit made better by all the fans who come out to show their support. Silverstone is also where I first got my karting licence at 8 years old, so it's really where it all began for me. It has to be one of the most enjoyable circuits for a driver and I think it'll be pretty fun in these cars.