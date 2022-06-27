Mansell reunited with championship winning car

Williams reunited 1992 world champion, Nigel Mansell with his championship winning car, the FW14B, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed at the weekend.

Closing out the event with a triumphant parade lap of the famous hillclimb, Mansell parked up in front of Goodwood House before taking a spot on the balcony to greet the thousands of fans who had gathered to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his title.

"I'm incredibly honoured to be here at Goodwood in my anniversary year," said Mansell, "and not only to see this car again, but to make the journey up this hill has been a very special moment for Williams and myself.

"I am thrilled to be here with the team, and it was great to be back behind the wheel of this exceptional race car. It's been a very emotional moment to drive in front of the fans from all over the world and a memory I am going to cherish."

The FW14B was run by Williams Heritage to commemorate Mansell's championship win 30 years ago. His F1 career spanned 15 years and saw him score 31 Grand Prix wins and 59 podiums, as well as the 1992 title. He was also CART IndyCar World Series champion in 1993.

The 1992 FW14B was the dominant car that year, taking the Drivers' Championship with a then-record 10 wins from 16 races, nine of which were thanks to Mansell.

The 69-year-old set records that season which are still to be beaten, including the highest percentage of pole positions in a season (88%) and most wins from pole position in a season (nine).

Over the course of Festival of Speed, Williams Racing showcased four cars. As well as running the FW14B, the current Formula One FW44, Damon Hill's 1996 World Championship winning FW18 and Jacques Villeneuve's title winning FW19 could be seen on static display.