Canada GP: Practice team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: We had some concerns over the weather forecast for FP2 and so changed the plan for FP1 to ensure that we completed the most important race preparation. However, with FP2 ultimately remaining dry, we were able to do the tests that we postponed in the morning and explore some of the finer setup options. We didn't improve the pace as much as we hoped in FP2, but we have some good directions to work on overnight.

Overall, we've had a productive day and have started to tune the car to the characteristics of Montreal, and especially the bumps, which are quite severe at T8.

Alex Albon: Not a bad day actually for us - we did a good job and we do have a bit to find. I think in FP2 we possibly went the wrong way, but we've got some good data to look at and we'll find a good place in between the two cars that we had but we'll see.

Nicholas Latifi: In general, it was trouble free first day. Obviously a very special feeling to start the weekend at my home grand prix and drive in front of the home fans. I honestly felt a lot of support in the build up to this and it's carried over to this weekend. On track it's been difficult with the pace of the car. We're lacking performance and I still need to try and extract a bit more. So, we'll keep working overnight to try and make some gains for Saturday.