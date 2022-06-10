Azerbaijan GP: Practice team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: We've had a tricky day with an electronics problem on Nicholas's car stopping his session early in FP1 and a small brush with the wall by Alex in FP2 preventing him from completing the afternoon session. However, we have been able to complete a lot of what we had planned, and we have identified some areas to work on tonight. The car is working reasonably well at this circuit, but we need to find something else to improve the lap time and that will be our focus in FP3.

Alex Albon: Today's gone ok. It's been a bit tricky for us as the car felt good. It felt like one of the better cars that we've had so far this year. To be where we are on pace is a little bit confusing, so we need to try and understand what's going on. We've got a bit of work to do on that side. We'll go to the drawing board tonight and see what we can come up with.

Nicholas Latifi: Not an ideal day of practice as we missed most of FP1 through an electronical issue. In general, with street tracks you don't want to miss any running especially on this track with how much confidence you must get into your braking points. There's still a lot of lap time to come from me once I get that confidence from chipping away at it. We'll do our homework tonight to get a better understanding of the direction to go with the car. There's a bit of catching up to do but we're going to maximise every moment to prepare us for qualifying.