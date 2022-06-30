British GP: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: I'm looking forward to going back to Silverstone as it's a real classic and historic race on the calendar. There are so many amazing fans there and it's nice to know that we are just down the road from the Team at the factory in Milton Keynes. It's also good to be heading back to a traditional racetrack after quite a few street circuits. The performance this weekend will depend on whether we find a good balance and we also need a decent tyre strategy as degradation will be high there. So there's plenty of things that we need to get right this weekend, it won't be smooth sailing.

Sergio Perez: It's always hard to have a weekend off when you have had a tough race, like I did in Canada, so I am coming into Silverstone with a lot of desire to put things right. As a Team we are on an incredible run and I am here to keep contributing to those results by performing to my best and getting the most out of this car. Montreal was the first time I have felt it hasn't hooked up for me in the RB18 and this weekend is all about getting that great feeling back for me and getting back on the podium. I have been working hard with my Team and we know where and what we need to work on, we're ready for a good weekend!

• Max has now won more than half of the races since the beginning of the 2021 season. Out of 31, the reigning World Champion has been the victor on 16 occasions and stood on the podium 25 times.

• If Checo finishes first or second this weekend, then he will have already scored more top-two finishes in the first ten races this year than he did in his previous 11 seasons in F1.

• The Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers have completed 985 racing laps this season. Of those, Max and Checo have spent 952 of them (97%) in the top four positions!

• Neither Max or Checo has lost a position on the first lap in any of the last six Grand Prixs, they have either maintained or improved upon their starting position.

• Max holds the two largest pole position margins in qualifying sessions this season. He held an advantage of 0.779s at Imola and 0.645s last time out in Canada, both of which were held in wet weather conditions.