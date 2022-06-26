Reliability not the only factor, says Wolff

Development and the budget cap will most likely decide the title fight as opposed to reliability, says Toto Wolff.

Though third in the standings, Mercedes leads the way in terms of reliability and consistency.

Of the 1,072 laps that have comprised the season thus far, Mercedes has completed 1,071 - Lewis Hamilton having finished a lap down at Imola.

And having finished 18 times from 18 starts, the German team has scored points on 17 occasions, eclipsing both Red Bull and Ferrari.

Indeed, with its retirements in Australia (Verstappen - fuel system) and Canada (Perez - Gearbox), Red Bull has completed 91.9% of the season's laps, while Ferrari is on just 78.4% having seen the chequered flag just 13 times from 18 starts.

However, porpoising and stiffness aside, while the W13 appears to be bulletproof, team boss, Toto Wolff does not believe that this will be a significant factor in the title fight.

"It's funny that both teams keep having their cars stop," says the Austrian. "But you can't be complacent about that because it can swing in the other direction very quickly.

"We're happy about our reliability," he adds. "Last year, when we look at how we went with the engine, we had the other problems. That's why I don't want to get too excited too soon.

"Reliability is certainly important, as important as the performance," he admits, "but I don't think will be the only factor.

"I think development from now until the end of the season is another one, as is the budget gap, and then reliability finally."