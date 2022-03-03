Site logo

F1 terminates Russian GP contract

03/03/2022

F1 has announced that it has terminated its contract and there will be no further Grands Prix in Russia for the foreseeable future.

"Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future," said F1 in a statement this morning.

The move comes days after F1 announced that the 2022 race had been cancelled, though the promoter subsequently claimed that the event might yet happen.

2022 was to be the last race at Sochi before the Grand Prix moved to St Petersburg in 2023.

After years of false starts it was Russian premier, Vladimir Putin who was instrumental in bringing F1 to Russia, and with St Petersburg being his home town he was known to be looking forward to the city hosting the nation's round of the world championship.

Today's move by F1 is the latest as sport effectively shuts Russia out following last week's invasion of Ukraine.

That said, the FIA has drawn widespread criticism for its decision to allow Russian drivers to continue participating in sanctioned events providing they race under a neutral flag.

Yesterday, Motorsport UK, which organises all 4-whell motorsport in the UK, announced that all Russian drivers and teams are banned from competing in events in the UK.

1. Posted by Tardis40, 25 minutes ago

"I can understand cancelling a grand prix in a country involved in hostilities. It's for the safety of all involved. However I cannot agree with using F1 in a punitive way. If things calm down the races should then resume."

2. Posted by jo6pac, 32 minutes ago

"How about ending the ones in the middle east? The house of suad has killed thousands in Yeomen. Is because ones white and the other brown or is about religions?"

3. Posted by Endre, 34 minutes ago

"The IOC has also finally decided to ban Russian and Belorussian athletes from the Paralympics. As signatory to the IOC, I hope that the FIA will now follows suit. "

4. Posted by Roli, 51 minutes ago

"Absolutely brilliant. Its about time the Rusian people realise whats going on in the outside world. They will suffer all because of a demented tyrant"

5. Posted by Jet Jockey, 1 hour ago

"Excellent!"

