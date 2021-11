"The hardest year," admits Hamilton

Even though it's been "the hardest year on so many levels", Lewis Hamilton admits he's "really, really enjoyed it... even the difficult days."

With five races remaining who knows who is going to come out on top. Will the experience of the seven-time world champion see Lewis claim his eighth crown, or will the derring-do approach of young Max see the Dutchman claim his first.

Whichever way it falls, there is no arguing that between them the pair have given us a season to remember.

Such has been the superiority of the Mercedes, since 2014 and the start of the hybrid formula, some would claim that for the most part Hamilton has had it easy, and let's not go into the whys and wherefores of 2016.

Heading towards the climax of a season which could see him indisputably claim the right to be regarded as the 'greatest of all time', the Stevenage Rocket admits that this year has been the hardest.

"I expected it was going to be a rollercoaster ride," he tells Sky Sports Rachel Brookes. It's been amazing, it's been the hardest year on so many levels, but there's been so many positives and I have really, really enjoyed it, even the difficult days.

"It definitely could be better in the sense that we've dropped points," he continues, "we've not always been perfect, but you live and you learn and I feel like things happen the way they happen for a reason and we've learnt a lot, we've pulled together after all these experiences we've had, win or lose, and I love the place I am in with my team. Particularly the things we're doing off-track together."

Having previously said that there is more pressure on Max Verstappen because this is the youngster's first title bid, Hamilton now believes that, comparted to when he won his first title in 2008, the Dutchman is better prepared.

"I don't spend a moment thinking what might or what might not be a distraction for him, that doesn't bother me either way," he says. "If I do my job to the best of my abilities, I don't have a problem. That's how I approach my job.

"My first title? It was horrendous," he admits. "The journey was terrible, but he's what, six years in? I was in my second year.

"I think mentally, I'm stronger than I've ever been," he adds. "And I think that's been a real big part of it. I think I've been strong mentally for a long time anyway, but I think that's solidified me even more. And also I don't get distracted by any of the stuff that's happening here, I arrive and I do what I love doing. I think that's been a positive."