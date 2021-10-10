Site logo

Turkish GP: Starting Grid

10/10/2021

Amended starting grid for the Rolex Turkish Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Bottas Mercedes
2 Verstappen Red Bull
3 Leclerc Ferrari
4 Gasly AlphaTauri
5 Alonso Alpine
6 Perez Red Bull
7 Norris McLaren
8 Stroll Aston Martin
9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri
10 Vettel Aston Martin
11 Hamilton Mercedes
12 Ocon Alpine
13 Russell Williams
14 Schumacher Haas
15 Latifi Williams
16 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo
17 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo
18 Mazepin Haas
19 Sainz Ferrari
20 Ricciardo McLaren

Hamilton: 10-place grid penalty as an additional power unit element has been used

Sainz: Required to start from the back of the starting grid as additional power unit elements have been used

Ricciardo: Required to start from the back of the starting grid as additional power unit elements have been used

