Turkish GP: Qualifying - Times

09/10/2021

Times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Turkish Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:22.868 144.095 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:22.998 0.130
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:23.196 0.328
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:23.265 0.397
5 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:23.326 0.458
6 Alonso Alpine 1:23.477 0.609
7 Perez Red Bull 1:23.706 0.838
8 Norris McLaren 1:23.954 1.086
9 Stroll Aston Martin 1:24.305 1.437
10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:24.368 1.500
11 Vettel Aston Martin 1:24.795
12 Ocon Alpine 1:24.842
13 Russell Williams 1:25.007
14 Schumacher Haas 1:25.200
15 Sainz Ferrari No Time
16 Ricciardo McLaren 1:25.881
17 Latifi Williams 1:26.086
18 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:26.430
19 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:27.525
20 Mazepin Haas 1:28.449

