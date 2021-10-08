Site logo

Grid penalty for Hamilton

NEWS STORY
08/10/2021

Lewis Hamilton takes a 10-place grid penalty in Turkey after Mercedes opts to issue him with a new ICE.

The highest that Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix is from 11th, after the world champion was given a new ICE (internal combustion engine).

While this means a 10-place grid penalty as opposed to starting from the back of the grid had he been issued with all the necessary elements, the fact is that he will start the race in the midst of the midfield.

"Lewis has taken a new Internal Combustion Engine for this event - his fourth ICE of the season," confirmed Mercedes during this morning's opening session, moments after the FIA had officially announced the move. "He will take a grid penalty for Sunday's Turkish GP."

With seven races remaining it was inevitable that Hamilton would take a new unit and the resultant penalty at some stage, rival, Max Verstappen having taken on a new unit in Russia.

More to follow.

