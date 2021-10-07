Site logo

F1 Medical Car crew test positive for COVID

07/10/2021

Alan van der Merwe and Dr Ian Roberts will miss this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID.

The pair hit the headlines last year following their dramatic rescue of Romain Grosjean following his crash at thr start of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

It's understood that Roberts and Van der Merwe tested positive at pre-event tests.

As a result, this weekend the Medical Car will be manned by Formula E’s Safety Car driver Bruno Correia and Dr Bruno Franceschini.

It is hoped that Roberts and Van der Merwe will be back in action at the United States Grand Prix later this month.

