Turkish GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

08/10/2021

Times from today's second free practice session for the Rolex Turkish Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:23.804 142.485 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:23.970 0.166
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:24.214 0.410
4 Perez Red Bull 1:24.373 0.569
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.439 0.635
6 Norris McLaren 1:24.525 0.721
7 Alonso Alpine 1:24.660 0.856
8 Ocon Alpine 1:24.672 0.868
9 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:24.756 0.952
10 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:24.796 0.992
11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:24.882 1.078
12 Sainz Ferrari 1:24.903 1.099
13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:25.020 1.216
14 Ricciardo McLaren 1:25.060 1.256
15 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:25.143 1.339
16 Vettel Aston Martin 1:25.229 1.425
17 Latifi Williams 1:25.307 1.503
18 Russell Williams 1:25.358 1.554
19 Schumacher Haas 1:25.480 1.676
20 Mazepin Haas 1:25.698 1.894

