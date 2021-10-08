Site logo

Turkish GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

08/10/2021

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Rolex Turkish Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:24.178 141.852 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.603 0.425
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:24.654 0.476
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:24.842 0.664
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:24.860 0.682
6 Ocon Alpine 1:24.909 0.731
7 Norris McLaren 1:25.347 1.169
8 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:25.382 1.204
9 Alonso Alpine 1:25.383 1.205
10 Perez Red Bull 1:25.459 1.281
11 Russell Williams 1:25.685 1.507
12 Ricciardo McLaren 1:25.750 1.572
13 Vettel Aston Martin 1:25.810 1.632
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:25.813 1.635
15 Latifi Williams 1:25.863 1.685
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:25.933 1.755
17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:26.361 2.183
18 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:26.424 2.246
19 Schumacher Haas 1:26.636 2.458
20 Mazepin Haas 1:27.019 2.841

