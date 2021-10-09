Site logo

Turkish GP: Saturday Free - Times

09/10/2021

Times from the final free practice session for the Rolex Turkish Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:30.447 132.020 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.611 0.164
3 Perez Red Bull 1:30.684 0.237
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:31.262 0.815
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.543 1.096
6 Alonso Alpine 1:31.545 1.098
7 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:31.572 1.125
8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:31.981 1.534
9 Bottas Mercedes 1:31.996 1.549
10 Ocon Alpine 1:32.089 1.642
11 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:32.097 1.650
12 Vettel Aston Martin 1:32.111 1.664
13 Schumacher Haas 1:32.228 1.781
14 Ricciardo McLaren 1:32.270 1.823
15 Norris McLaren 1:32.314 1.867
16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.348 2.901
17 Mazepin Haas 1:33.425 2.978
18 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.636 3.189
19 Latifi Williams 1:35.681 5.234
20 Russell Williams No Time

