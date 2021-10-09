No further action over Alonso flag issue

The Istanbul stewards have opted to take no further action after it was alleged that Fernando Alonso double waved yellow flags during today's qualifying session.

The Spaniard was summoned by the stewards for an alleged breach of Appendix H Article 2.5.5. b) of the FIA International Sporting Code, namely not respecting double waved yellow flags in the opening moments of Q1.

Having heard from Alonso, a team representative and having reviewed video, timing and telemetry evidence, it was evident that the Alpine driver had fulfilled the requirement of reducing speed significantly after the double yellow flags were displayed and therefore complied with the provisions set out in the Sporting Code.

Nonetheless, Note 7.1 of the Race Director's Event Notes require drivers not to set a meaningful lap time in a double yellow flag situation.

Taking into account the fact that the yellow flag situation occurred at the time Alonso started his first timed lap of the session and noting that he was fully convinced that he did not set a meaningful lap time as his next flying lap was approximately 3.5 seconds faster than the one when the yellow flag situation occurred, the stewards were satisfied that the Spaniard had complied with the relevant regulations and opted to take no further action.

