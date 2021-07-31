Hungary GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A decent day. I felt it would be very tight to get into Q3, so I'm very happy with the pace. There was a small chance we could've been fourth if we'd done everything perfectly, so we need to analyse what we could've done better so we can maximise our potential next time. But still, I'm very happy with sixth and I think we can score some good points from there tomorrow."

Daniel Ricciardo: "That was really close to Q3, but on the positive side, I'll have free tyre choice tomorrow. A lot of the time this year, when I'm trying to get those last few tenths out of it, it proves to be quite difficult and it's still not quite there. I thought the lap was decent but it's still quite a long way off. So, we'll try to learn from it and make up some places tomorrow. Hopefully everyone who starts on used tyres suffers and we can benefit from the free choice."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "Mixed feelings after qualifying here in Hungary today, which was quite a challenging session with changing grip and wind conditions throughout qualifying. This made it difficult for the drivers, together with their engineers, to deliver the perfect lap on each run.

"Daniel made good steps throughout the sessions here, but unfortunately it wasn't quite enough to get through to Q3. This will be a challenge tomorrow on a track like this, where it's difficult to overtake. On the positive side, we have free tyre choice tomorrow for the race start, which could help us to get back into the points.

"Lando showed another very strong qualifying performance, extracting the full potential of the car for P6 in the end, just six hundredths away from P4.

"Thanks to the team back home for continuing to push flat out and delivering the upgrades we received for this event. They're working well and put us in a position to compete, over one lap, on a track like Hungary.

"We're now looking forward to a challenging race tomorrow in very hot conditions. We're in the battle with several strong teams. Together with Lando and Daniel we should have a strong race car and can fight again for good points for our battles in both championships."

Check out our Saturday gallery from the Hungaroring, here.