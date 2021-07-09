Site logo

McLaren "disappointed" at slow Ricciardo transition

NEWS STORY
09/07/2021

McLaren boss, Andreas Seidl has admitted that Daniel Ricciardo's slow transition has disappointed the team and also the Australian.

Over the winter a number of drivers changed teams, but while the likes of Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Sebastian Vettel have mostly settled into their new homes, Daniel Ricciardo is still clearly struggling.

Ricciardo has had his moments since joining the Woking outfit, but for the most part has been out-qualified and out-raced by his young teammate, Lando Norris.

After 9 rounds, the Australian is eighth in the standings with 40 points, whilst Norris is fourth on 101, with three podium finishes.

"I don't think he imagined it would be so difficult to change teams," Seidl told RTL.

"He's disappointed and so are we, because we thought it would be faster," he added, referring to the transition.

Interestingly, other than a well-deserved drive to 6th in France, Ricciardo's form has dropped off in recent races following a fairly strong start to the season.

Indeed, of the last five races he has failed to make it into Q3 on four ocassions, whilst Norris started from the front row last weekend. In fact, Norris is the only driver to have scored points in every race.

"It's great to see how he approaches the races," said Seidl of the youngster. "Even if the first lap doesn't work out, he doesn't let himself be disturbed. He waits for his chances and then takes advantage. He has an impressive determination and makes almost no mistakes.

"It's also great to see how he has developed outside of the car, his personality. He's only 21 and extremely down to earth and a team player."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by F1 Yank, less than 1 minute ago

"Not so sure whether RIC is having a slow transition or in comparison Norris has moved himself into a top slot due to his incredible performance to date. I expected RIC to have a slightly difficult season and it seems so. I also expected this of ALO but he seems to have been able to get a good hold on the Renault/Alpine and I am surprised. I believe I remember a Sky Sports comment referred to another driver talking to RIC and stating "it's a bit of a strange car isn't it?" I think the reference was to the McLaren but I could be mistaken. RIC has shown glimpses of great driving, especially during the starts and caution restarts but I can't argue that the broadcasts really haven't been giving him that much camera time. I did expect him to do better than Renault but currently that isn't the case."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms