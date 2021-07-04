Austrian GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm extremely happy with today's result. Another podium and a lot of points for us as a team. A very good day. The only thing that's disappointing is the fact we could've been P2, but at the same time that's also a big positive. Our pace today was extremely strong, especially in the second stint against very fast cars and against Mercedes. A lot of positives and altogether a very good day - a huge thank you to the whole team for their hard work and giving me such a great car. We'll keep pushing to take this momentum into our home race at Silverstone in a couple of weeks."

Daniel Ricciardo: "It was a nice day for the team with a podium for Lando and getting into the points for me. That was good. I just had a pretty fun race. It was busy, trying to attack and defend. It's one I could enjoy and take some fulfilment from. The defence was tough. I was trying everything I could, every trick in the book to stay ahead. I think I held on as long as I could and Sainz was just a bit quick at the end with a fresher tyre - but I can't complain with the race and the result. A better day. Happy to have finished the first triple-header of the season. As fun as the triple-headers are, they're tiring. Everyone can enjoy a break now. We'll look forward to Silverstone and the new format there. It should be interesting!"

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "What a performance today from Lando, Daniel and the entire team. P3 and P7 is an excellent result and continues the strong run we've had all the way through this triple-header. Everybody has contributed. A big thank you to every single member of the team here at the track, back home at the factory and our colleagues at Mercedes HPP for making this happen.

"After a strong race here last week it was great to see that we could increase our performance again and be in a position to battle the top cars with Lando. I'm just as happy with Daniel's performance today - he scrapped it out with the Ferraris, did a great job and scored more important points in our Constructors' Championship battle.

"The team is looking forward to a bit of a rest now after an intense triple-header. We'll reset and get ready to go again at Silverstone. We're already looking forward to our home race, with our fans and many of the team cheering us on from the grandstands."