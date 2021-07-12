Site logo

Norris robbed at Euro final

12/07/2021

McLaren has revealed that Lando Norris was robbed of his watch at Webley last night after the Euro 2020 final.

As if seeing England lose the Euro 2020 final on penalties wasn't bad enough, McLaren has revealed that after the match the youngster was robbed of his watch.

"McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken," said the team in a brief statement.

"Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend.

"As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further."

All in all a dark day for English football courtesy of that (thankfully) small minority of morons and scum that call themselves fans.

