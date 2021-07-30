Hungary GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Today wasn't too bad - obviously very hot which made things a bit tricky. It's not just warm inside the car but the car itself, especially the tyres - the tarmac is hot and that can change a lot of things with the car and how it feels too. It doesn't make things too easy with the temperatures, but we'll try to make sure we do a better job with that tomorrow and make improvements overnight. But I think we're there or thereabouts, so we'll see if we can gain a little bit for tomorrow."

Daniel Ricciardo: "It was a pretty tricky day. The track conditions were really hot, so I think that made it more difficult. Even if you're fastest today it's probably not going to feel great because the cars and the tyres aren't optimised for these sorts of conditions. It was hard to get a good feel from the car this morning, in terms of balance. But it was better this afternoon, even though we've still got work to do before tomorrow. We'll try to chip away, make another step or two overnight and then be in a good place tomorrow."

Andrea Stella, Executive Director, Racing: "We've had a busy and productive day of practice in Hungary. Conditions today were extreme: high ambient temperatures and I don't think we were far from a record track temperature. We progressed through our programme well, without issues, and are happy with what we've learned today. We seem to be in the usual position in terms of competitiveness. The midfield is very tight, and a few milliseconds will make all the difference, so we have some work to do this evening and tomorrow to prepare for qualifying and ensure we have a good race on Sunday, starting from as high up on the grid as possible. We also know the weather is unsettled, so we'll be preparing for multiple scenarios for the rest of the weekend."