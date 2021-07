British GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Tricky day with this different format, just because of the time limits you have. With less track time than we're used to, it makes it much more challenging to know what decisions to make, and you take a couple more gambles based on the information you have. Saying that, I don't think we could've done a lot better than sixth. Maybe there was something here or there, but at the end of the day I'm satisfied with where we are. We have FP2 tomorrow to prepare for the sprint, so we'll see what we can do."

Daniel Ricciardo: "On the whole it was a really positive day. I had really good speed all through qualifying, made some good steps and felt good with the car, so that's important. I can't help but feel frustrated because it's so close to P4 and it's always when you're at the back of the close pack that you feel it most. But anyway, it's progress, it's good, it's positive. It's always easy to find that half a tenth with hindsight and I feel it probably was there.

"Sprint qualifying tomorrow, we'll see what happens, get a good start, make some positions and get up to fourth, where I believe we could've been today. That's the plan tomorrow."

Andrea Stella, Executive Director, Racing: "Interesting day! The practice session this afternoon was intense, but we got through our programme and were well prepared for qualifying. Qualifying itself was very, very competitive, with several teams producing good lap-times, making getting through the sessions by no means a foregone conclusion. Ultimately, we managed to make it into Q3 with both cars, Lando and Daniel drove very well and we're very happy with the positions. It's only the first step of a longer weekend, however, and we're looking forward to sprint qualifying and the race."