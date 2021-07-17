Alfa Romeo could sport all-new line-up in 2022

"Everything is open," admits Frederic Vasseur, as he says Alfa Romeo could retain its current line-up or opt for an all-new look.

Caught in that netherworld between the last of the backmarkers and Haas and Williams, Alfa Romeo currently relies on the services of fan favourite Kimi Raikkonen and Ferrari-backed, Antonio Giovinazzi.

Having extended its partnership with Sauber, and anticipating progress when the rules are overhauled next season, Vasseur is giving little away in terms of his driver choice.

"You can say that it's always good to have a kind of continuity into the team, because at least you have a reference and you can compare with the feeling of the previous year and blah, blah, blah," said the Frenchman. "But let's see.

"We'll do the choice when it will be the right time to do it," he continued. "We could keep the same line up or we could change, everything is open.

"I think it's quite comfortable for the team to have everything open," he added. "It's good for Antonio and good for Kimi.

"I don't have the feeling that to be under pressure is fundamentally bad. I think that we need the pressure to perform and I don't want it to be an easy world.

"We will see how the market is evolving," he insisted. "I think that as usual the system will fulfil the places at the top.

"It means that Mercedes has to take a decision and then Red Bull has to take a decision... then, like a domino, at one stage, we will have some opportunities on the table and we'll take a decision at this stage."

The most likely option available to the team, which is closely allied with Ferrari, is Mick Schumacher, who would make a good teammate to Giovinazzi but could also benefit from time alongside veteran Raikkonen.