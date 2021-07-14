Alfa Romeo and Sauber extend partnership

Alfa Romeo and Sauber Motorsport have announced an extension of their partnership in a multi-year agreement.

The renewal of this relationship represents a new exciting chapter in the long and prestigious motorsport history for two brands with an impressive racing heritage that includes success in Formula One, Sports Cars and touring cars, among others.

The partnership has set ambitious objectives for progressive improvement year on year, and will allow the two parties to develop their vision for the future in a stable environment, enabling Sauber Motorsport and Alfa Romeo to work on growing their success both on and off the track.

Since its return to the sport in 2018, moving from the back of the grid to the midfield on track, developing new driving talent such as Charles Leclerc and Antonio Giovinazzi and bringing onboard an iconic name such as Kimi Raikkonen, has allowed the team to turn into one of the outfits with the biggest potential.

The significant regulation changes the sport will undergo in 2022 constitute an opportunity for the team to make a substantial step forward, given the lean and agile set up and the new budget cap environment which began in 2021.

The extension of the partnership between Sauber and Alfa Romeo shows the desire of both parties to continuing moving up the grid together, with a fully integrated setup, with the aim of creating an exciting future for both team and brand.

Alfa Romeo is now writing its future and designing its long-term plan. With a very distinctive and inspiring Italian heritage, the brand will remain true to its roots even through the paradigm shift that electrification represents. The pleasure of the driver and passion will remain at the centre, but electrification will give the brand the opportunity to redesign sustainable performance.

The brand's presence in motorsport, and in particular in F1, will continue to play a key role in the future, always interpreted with a feeling of Italian noble sportiness, the Alfa Romeo DNA from 1910.

F1 is the ultimate laboratory of change, and therefore a key territory for Alfa Romeo on its path-to-electrification, with its pioneering Hybrid Strategy, sustainable technology and endless pursuit of efficiency. On top of that, it is a crucial global marketing platform.

The partnership with Sauber Technologies, and its very specific technical know-how, is a fantastic asset driving developments that Alfa Romeo will continue to transfer to production cars and special projects. This setting has already proved that the benefits of this partnership are well beyond the confines of the racing circuits: the know-how and skills acquired by Sauber in more than 50 years at the highest levels of motorsport have been already applied in recent projects, such as the development of the Giulia GTA and GTAm, the latest sedans by Alfa Romeo.

"As an historic Italian automotive brand, Alfa Romeo was born on the racetrack," said Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO Alfa Romeo. "Today we are proud to continue honouring that racing DNA by placing it at heart of the future of our Brand. We are driven by passion and excellence. Formula One represents a cutting-edge laboratory for the future electrification of our range, fully coherent with our vision for the coming years. Furthermore, Motorsport brings the incomparable global exposure we wish to leverage for a successful future."

"We are delighted to be announcing the extension of this partnership," added Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN. "Alfa Romeo have been an incredible companion over the last few years, and we are even more excited about the chapters that are yet to come.

"The new regulations are giving us the chance to make another step forward and I firmly believe we are perfectly placed to make big gains together. We are looking forward to our future together and to keeping moving towards the front of the grid.

"This relationship is also very important for our company as a whole, beyond the track: the work we have done in the automotive world has shown the extent of the technology and manufacturing skills of Sauber Engineering and we are confident we can continue working for Alfa Romeo on new and exciting projects that will shape the future of the car industry."