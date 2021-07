Raikkonen handed post-race drive-through

Kimi Raikkonen has been handed a post-race drive-through penalty for causing a collision with Sebastian Vettel.

The Finn was battling George Russell for eleventh in the final moments of the race, unaware that Sebastian Vettel was closing in behind.

A late move on the Williams having failed, Vettel attempted to take advantage of the situation by passing the Alfa Romeo however the Finn slammed the door, causing the pair to collide and go off into the gravel.

"Exiting Turn 5, Raikkonen closed the door on Vettel which caused a collision taking both cars off the track," deemed the stewards who handed the Finn a post-race drive through penalty, adding 20 seconds to his time.

He was also given 2 penalty points bringing his 12 month total to 6.

The double waved yellows that followed the collision have in turn led to eight drivers being summoned by the stewards.