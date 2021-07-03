No further action over Bottas and Sainz

Red Bull Ring stewards deem that no further action is required after they investigated Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz for allegedly driving unnecessarily slowly.

The pair were running ahead of Sebastian Vettel in the final moments of Q2.

Both drivers slowed down at the entry to Turn 9 to create a gap for their final flying lap - contrary to the Race Directors event notes - however, given the

fact that many drivers ended up queuing at this part of the circuit, the stewards determined that too many drivers contributed to the situation and therefore the pair were not fully to blame.

Sebastian Vettel, on the other hand, who was running at the tail end of the train, was adjudged to have impeded Fernando Alonso and was consequently handed a three-place grid penalty.