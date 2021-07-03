Site logo

Austrian GP: Qualifying - Times

03/07/2021

Times from today's qualifying session for the BWT Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:03.720 151.593 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:03.768 0.048
3 Perez Red Bull 1:03.990 0.270
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:04.014 0.294
5 Bottas Mercedes 1:04.049 0.329
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:04.107 0.387
7 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:04.273 0.553
8 Vettel Aston Martin 1:04.570 0.850
9 Russell Williams 1:04.591 0.871
10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:04.618 0.898
11 Sainz Ferrari 1:04.559
12 Leclerc Ferrari 1:04.600
13 Ricciardo McLaren 1:04.719
14 Alonso Alpine 1:04.856
15 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:05.083
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:05.009
17 Ocon Alpine 1:05.051
18 Latifi Williams 1:05.195
19 Schumacher Haas 1:05.427
20 Mazepin Haas 1:05.951

