Austrian GP: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "To win our home race last weekend was a whole Team effort and we can be very happy with that, but we cannot expect the same result easily this weekend. People will learn from what they didn't do so well last week and also we have softer tyre compounds which could mix things up as well. We had a very positive race but there are always things we can do better and I naturally expect everyone to be closer this weekend as this is usually what happens when you have back-to-back races at the same track."

"As a Team we are focused on ourselves and I like that everyone is still pushing and wants to improve, as that is what Formula One and competition is about. It is very important to me to see everyone motivated and adding performance and from my side I will keep driving to the maximum each weekend so we can try and stay ahead. At the moment we have a very good package but we need to keep on top of everything as it is still a very long season."

Sergio Perez: "I can't believe this is my 200th race! I am really looking forward to racing in the same place for a second weekend, I think this will give me a very good understanding of the car. I now have a very good reference from last weekend and I know the areas I need to improve. It will also be interesting to see how much the tyre compounds will change the performance and strategy throughout the weekend. I think we can do very well this weekend and it would be very special to step up on the podium here at our home race and secure more points for the Team."

Stats & Facts

This weekend marks Checo's 200th Formula One race start.

The race win at the Styrian GP marked the first time since 1991 that Honda have won four races in a row (USA, Brazil, San Marino, Monaco).

This is the first time Red Bull Racing has taken four back-to-back wins in the hybrid era.

Victory at the Styrian GP marked Red Bull and Honda's 10th race win together.

If Max steps onto the podium this weekend, it will be his 50th podium and if he wins, it will be his 15th win.

Every race that Max has finished this year has been on the podium.

The Styrian GP win was the first time Max has taken back-to-back wins and poles in his career.