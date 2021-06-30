Wolff hopes Red Bull Ring will be a "happier place" this time around

As the world championship prepares for the second successive race at the Red Bull Ring, Toto Wolff hopes that this weekend's race will see the W12 in a happier place.

Still reeling following successive, convincing defeats in the French and Styrian Grands Prix, the German team appears so shell-shocked it cannot even agree on basic policy, Toto Wolff claiming that will be no further updates while James Allison insists there will.

It's "wacky" attempt at a new set-up having backfired, following four successive losses to Red Bull, Toto Wolff is hoping that this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix will prove happier for his team.

"Last weekend, we maximised the opportunities available to us and despite not having the quickest car, took a solid double podium and a good haul of points," he says.

"Every time we hit the track; we race to win," he continues. "But, while we missed out on the top step of the podium last time out, there was still plenty to be encouraged by. Our drivers performed well, our pit stops were excellent, and our strategy calls were strong.

"We head back to the Styrian mountains this weekend with another big challenge on our hands but running on the same circuit on consecutive weekends brings opportunity too.

"We had an experimental Friday with the car set-up last weekend, and we hope to arrive to FP1 this weekend with the car in a happier place, ready to build from there.



"The tyre compounds are also a step softer this weekend," he adds, "so that will bring a new challenge for all the teams and fresh possibilities in terms of strategy.



"This championship is a heavyweight contest over 23 rounds, and we're just over a third of the way through. There are many opportunities to come and it's still all to play for, so we're excited for round nine."