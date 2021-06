Red Bull warned over Max's celebratory burn-out

Race director Michael Masi has warned Red Bull not to repeat Max Verstappen's celebratory burn-out following his lights-to-flag victory in the Styrian Grand Prix.

As he took the chequered flag the Dutchman slowed and executed a burn-out in front of his crew, having extended his lead over Lewis Hamilton to 18 points and given Red Bull a 40 point advantage in the constructors' standings.

While fans are used to seeing drivers carry out celebratory burn-out and even donuts after winning, it was the location of the incident that concerned the FIA, Masi admitting that drivers were still racing and arriving at the spot at high speed.

Article 43.3 of the sporting regulations stipulates that any post-race celebrations by drivers must be carried out within strict limits. The rule makes clear that any celebration must be "performed safely" and "not endanger other drivers or any officials", "does not call into question the legality of his car" and "does not delay the podium ceremony".

"It was not an ideal situation," Masi subsequently told the media, "which is why I spoke to the team immediately and told them accordingly, that it's something that would not be tolerated in the future."

