Styria GP: Starting Grid

27/06/2021

Amended starting grid for the BWT Grosser Preis der Steiermark after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Verstappen Red Bull
2 Hamilton Mercedes
3 Norris McLaren
4 Perez Red Bull
5 Bottas Mercedes
6 Gasly AlphaTauri
7 Leclerc Ferrari
8 Alonso Alpine
9 Stroll Aston Martin
10 Russell Williams
11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri
12 Sainz Ferrari
13 Ricciardo McLaren
14 Vettel Aston Martin
15 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo
16 Latifi Williams
17 Ocon Alpine
18 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo
19 Schumacher Haas
20 Mazepin Haas

Bottas: 3 place grid penalty for dangerous driving in the pit lane

Tsunoda: 3 place grid penalty for impeding another driver

